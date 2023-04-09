Hezbollah, Hamas heads meet, promise further 'resistance' against Israel

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri on Sunday, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported.

The meeting came after a rise in terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank, the firing of rockets into Israel from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Syria, and after several clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

These incidents were a subject of discussion between Nasrallah and the Hamas delegation, Al-Mayadeen reported, and the coordination of further "resistance" efforts was also discussed, with a promise of cooperation.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian, Syrian presidents talk "resistance" against Israel

Also Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed the Ramadan holiday and "resistance" efforts against Israel.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement," Raisi told Assad, according to Iranian state media outlets.

IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran, earlier this month. (credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE / REUTERS)

Raisi further said that the world is changing and that support is now growing for the "axis of the resistence" against Israel, according to ISNA.

Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes amid Passover, Ramadan

The rise in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians comes amid the coinciding holidays of Passover and Ramadan, both of which see worshipers flock to Jerusalem's holy sites.

On Sunday, Palestinians and Israelis clashed in al-Aqsa courtyard and at least 842 Jewish worshipers climbed the Temple Mount.

This represents a 43% rise in the number of worshipers who visited the Temple Mount during Passover compared to last year, the Temple Mount Administration noted, thanking National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai for their "dedication as part of attempts to permit the entry of Jewish worshipers to the site."

Last week, Palestinians and police clashed in al-Aqsa after dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves in the mosque ahead of the eve of Passover.

Police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured or arrested in the clashes.

Footage from the scene published by Palestinian media showed police officers hitting Palestinians in the building with chairs and batons and arresting many of them.

A few hours after the clashes last week, 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, followed by further rocket fire in the next two days from Gaza and Lebanon toward Israel.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.