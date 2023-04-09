The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hezbollah, Hamas heads meet, promise further 'resistance' against Israel

Ebrahim Raisi: "The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 16:23

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 17:14
LEFT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah RIGHT: Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER, REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
LEFT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah RIGHT: Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER, REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri on Sunday, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported.

The meeting came after a rise in terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank, the firing of rockets into Israel from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Syria, and after several clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

These incidents were a subject of discussion between Nasrallah and the Hamas delegation, Al-Mayadeen reported, and the coordination of further "resistance" efforts was also discussed, with a promise of cooperation.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian, Syrian presidents talk "resistance" against Israel

Also Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed the Ramadan holiday and "resistance" efforts against Israel.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement," Raisi told Assad, according to Iranian state media outlets.

IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran, earlier this month. (credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE / REUTERS) IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran, earlier this month. (credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE / REUTERS)

Raisi further said that the world is changing and that support is now growing for the "axis of the resistence" against Israel, according to ISNA.

Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes amid Passover, Ramadan

The rise in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians comes amid the coinciding holidays of Passover and Ramadan, both of which see worshipers flock to Jerusalem's holy sites.

On Sunday, Palestinians and Israelis clashed in al-Aqsa courtyard and at least 842 Jewish worshipers climbed the Temple Mount

This represents a 43% rise in the number of worshipers who visited the Temple Mount during Passover compared to last year, the Temple Mount Administration noted, thanking National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai for their "dedication as part of attempts to permit the entry of Jewish worshipers to the site."

Last week, Palestinians and police clashed in al-Aqsa after dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves in the mosque ahead of the eve of Passover.

Police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured or arrested in the clashes.

Footage from the scene published by Palestinian media showed police officers hitting Palestinians in the building with chairs and batons and arresting many of them.

A few hours after the clashes last week, 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, followed by further rocket fire in the next two days from Gaza and Lebanon toward Israel.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Bashar Assad Hamas Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Iran Ismail Haniyeh Palestinians Passover Syria Temple Mount rockets Israeli Palestinian Conflict ramadan al-aqsa Ebrahim Raisi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
5

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by