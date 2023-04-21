Holocaust survivor Rabbi Ephraim Mol passed away on Thursday night after collapsing ahead of the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem earlier this week.

Mol, a Chabad hassid, was set to recite El Maleh Rahamim, a Jewish prayer mourning prayer also recited for the victims of the Holocaust, at the ceremony. He suffered from an intracerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalized just hours before the ceremony.

The funeral procession will depart at 11 a.m. from his home on 7 Aharon Brand St. in Jerusalem to the Beit Shlomo Synagogue and then to the Chabad section of the Mount of Olives Cemetery. His family will sit shiva at 7 Aharon Brand St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.