The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Holocaust survivor passes away after collapsing before Yad Vashem ceremony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 10:29

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 10:31

Holocaust survivor Rabbi Ephraim Mol passed away on Thursday night after collapsing ahead of the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem earlier this week.

Mol, a Chabad hassid, was set to recite El Maleh Rahamim, a Jewish prayer mourning prayer also recited for the victims of the Holocaust, at the ceremony. He suffered from an intracerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalized just hours before the ceremony.

The funeral procession will depart at 11 a.m. from his home on 7 Aharon Brand St. in Jerusalem to the Beit Shlomo Synagogue and then to the Chabad section of the Mount of Olives Cemetery. His family will sit shiva at 7 Aharon Brand St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

US calls possible new Israeli consul's rhetoric 'particularly damaging'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 09:53 AM
G7 nations considering near-total ban of exports to Russia -Kyodo
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 05:02 AM
Large blast reported in Russian city close to border with Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 11:51 PM
French Presidency: Macron discussed Ukraine, China and Sudan with Biden
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 10:20 PM
White House: No determination on Wagner being 'foreign terrorist' group
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 09:15 PM
US military base in Virginia reopens after 'law enforcement activity'
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 08:58 PM
Russia's Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 08:28 PM
UN chief calls for three day Eid truce in Sudan
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 07:17 PM
Holocaust Remembrance Day terrorist shooter's arrest extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2023 04:34 PM
Five Indian army soldiers die after vehicle catches fire in Kashmir
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 04:09 PM
Sudan's Hemedti says ready to implement a truce during the Islamic Eid
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 03:55 PM
Sinkhole opens in Tel Aviv, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2023 03:52 PM
Beersheba photography teacher indicted for sexual abuse of students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2023 03:48 PM
Indictments filed against three suspects of Netanya gang rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2023 03:31 PM
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow 3 missile defense
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 02:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by