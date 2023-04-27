The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Petition to bar Ben-Gvir from police appointments rejected by High Court

Justice Yitzhak Amit reasoned that the petition was too general an application.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 14:02

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 15:47
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A petition for an interim order to bar National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from appointing senior police officers was rejected by the High Court of Justice on Thursday.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel filed the petition in the wake firing of Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed on March 9, which the NGO alleged was done over disagreement over law enforcement's response to judicial reform protests earlier that month.

Justice Yitzhak Amit reasoned that the petition was too general an application in response to the officer's transfer, which had been frozen by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on March 10.

The court concurred with Baharav-Miara's Sunday opinion that Ben-Gvir cannot use police officer appointments to influence law enforcement operations.

Joint efforts in police appointments

Amit said that police appointments "should be done in coordination between the commissioner and the minister, in accordance with the normal and accepted practice and order of things and cannot be used as a tool for indirect operative intervention in police operations," as was written by the attorney-general.

Baharav-Miara had also advised the rejection of the petition, saying that there was already legal infrastructure in place to address the issue of Eshed's improper transfer.

MQG had argued in its position that the officer's position transfer into a lower-profile job was a political move, as Ben-Gvir had wanted a stronger crackdown on judicial reform protests, and had criticized the police chief for his more lenient approach hours before publishing the new appointments.

Baharav-Miara noted that the use of appointments to influence operations would be in contradiction with legal precedent on Ben-Gvir's power to influence police operations. Both the High Court and Attorney-General's Office issued positions, on March 16 and 19 respectively, that Ben-Gvir had crossed lines by interfering in police protest responses in early March. They barred him from further interference in ongoing operations.

As part of the December Police Law, the national security minister can set general policies and principles for the police, but not give direct orders in the field.



Tags Israel Police high court of justice police Itamar Ben-Gvir Police Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by