US military leak case may not signal systemic issue, Pentagon says

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 22:26

The case of a US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of military secrets online may not necessarily signal a systemic security problem within the military, the Pentagon said on Thursday, as it dodged questions about the case.

"I think it's important not necessarily to take the actions of one individual and somehow paint a picture that that indicates a systemic breakdown," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told a news briefing.

Prosecutors said in their detention memo late on Wednesday that the US Air National Guardsman, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, started posting classified information on social media around December 2022 and used his government computer to research mass shootings. The case is raising tough questions about oversight of the Pentagon's classified systems and military personnel with top security clearances.

Two arrested after protest against Nir Barkat in restaurant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 10:41 PM
Sudan's army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 09:38 PM
US Senate panel seeks ethics information from Supreme Court
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 08:09 PM
Blinken says US focus on extending Sudan ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 07:21 PM
Sinkhole opens up on Jerusalem's Nikanor Street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 06:24 PM
Some 16,000 people cross border from Sudan into Egypt
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 05:14 PM
Belgium is looking into Iran's request to free jailed diplomat in swap
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 04:28 PM
Turkey's first nuclear plant, built by Russia, to launch next year -TASS
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 03:38 PM
Russia rejects US request to visit detained reporter in May
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 03:05 PM
'Die a martyr's death:' Man indicted for social media terror incitement
By MICHAEL STARR
04/27/2023 02:39 PM
Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minors in his family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 02:27 PM
Second Kenyan pastor arrested over alleged 'mass killings', says minister
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 02:17 PM
UK and Germany to work together on developing advanced tank ammunition
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 01:21 PM
Petition filed against gas exploration without new environment analysis
By MICHAEL STARR
04/27/2023 12:45 PM
Kremlin: ties with Europe at lowest possible level
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 12:26 PM
