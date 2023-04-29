The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes in Homs

Online media sources claimed Syria’s regime air defenses had confronted missiles in the skies over Homs governorate.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 01:42

Updated: APRIL 29, 2023 01:59
Israel Air Force F-15i Ra'am fly at a Graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force soldiers who have completed the IAF Flight Course, at the Hatzerim Air Base in the Negev desert. June 28, 2016. (photo credit: Ofer Zidon /Flash90.)
Israel Air Force F-15i Ra'am fly at a Graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force soldiers who have completed the IAF Flight Course, at the Hatzerim Air Base in the Negev desert. June 28, 2016.
(photo credit: Ofer Zidon /Flash90.)

Airstrikes were reported in Syria’s Homs governorate just after one in the morning on Saturday. The London based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the airstrikes and claimed they were conducted by Israel.

The same organization and other Syrian social media sources had also accused Israel of several rounds of airstrikes in late March and early April. One of incidents happened at Al-Daba’a airfield near Qusayr. 

A number of online media sources claimed Syria’s regime air defenses had confronted missiles in the skies over Homs governorate north of Damascus. Halab Today claimed Israel had bombed “sites of the Assad regime and Iranian militias.” Russia’s Sputnik also reported the incident. Sputnik ascribed its report to Syria’s Al-Watan media. 

Recent alleged Israeli attacks

On April 2 Syria’s regime accused Israel of airstrikes in Homs governorate in which five Syrian soldiers were wounded. Two IRGC members were also reported killed in the late March and early April incidents.

On March 23 Al-Jazeera noted that Syria’s regime said “Israel launched missile attack” on Aleppo airport. Syria and Iran also accused Israel of a “double crime” for airstrikes in early March.  

Iran allegedly sent weapons to Syria under the cover of earthquake aid after the February earthquake in Turkey, which also caused thousands of casualties in northern Syria.  



Tags Hezbollah Iran Syria homs nasrallah syrian human rights observatory
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by