Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes in Homs

Airstrikes were reported in Syria’s Homs governorate just after one in the morning on Saturday. The London based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the airstrikes and claimed they were conducted by Israel.

The same organization and other Syrian social media sources had also accused Israel of several rounds of airstrikes in late March and early April. One of incidents happened at Al-Daba’a airfield near Qusayr.

A number of online media sources claimed Syria’s regime air defenses had confronted missiles in the skies over Homs governorate north of Damascus. Halab Today claimed Israel had bombed “sites of the Assad regime and Iranian militias.” Russia’s Sputnik also reported the incident. Sputnik ascribed its report to Syria’s Al-Watan media.

Recent alleged Israeli attacks

On April 2 Syria’s regime accused Israel of airstrikes in Homs governorate in which five Syrian soldiers were wounded. Two IRGC members were also reported killed in the late March and early April incidents.

#عاجل| دوي انـ ـفـ ـجـ ـا ر ا ت عـ ـنـ ـيـ ـفـ ـة في محافظة حمص، نتيجة قصف إسرائيلي، والدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى لأهداف في سماء المنطقة pic.twitter.com/DWpig1iO52 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) April 28, 2023

On March 23 Al-Jazeera noted that Syria’s regime said “Israel launched missile attack” on Aleppo airport. Syria and Iran also accused Israel of a “double crime” for airstrikes in early March.

Iran allegedly sent weapons to Syria under the cover of earthquake aid after the February earthquake in Turkey, which also caused thousands of casualties in northern Syria.