UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 20:05

Britain has detected avian influenza virus in two poultry workers in England following testing for people who have been in contact with infected birds, the country's health security agency said on Tuesday.

"The two people returning positive tests are known to have recently worked on an infected poultry farm in England. Neither has experienced any symptoms of avian influenza and both have since tested negative," a statement from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The health agency said this did not change the level of risk to human health and they had not detected evidence of "human-to-human transmission".

 

Hadash-Ta'al head Ayman Odeh to leave Israeli politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 08:04 PM
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain - EFE news agency
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:55 PM
US strongly condemns reported arrest of former Russia mission employee
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:49 PM
IDF rocket, missile drill scheduled for Wednesday in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 07:32 PM
Israeli Water Authority warns of fish poisoning in Kinneret feeder-river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:07 PM
Discount Bank saves Israeli special needs summer camp from gov't cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:04 PM
Two minors stab Israeli teen on Lag Ba'omer while on house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 03:37 PM
Kremlin says special services are monitoring media, and the CIA
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 02:05 PM
Two sentenced to 32 months for Beersheba bakery protection racket
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 01:41 PM
Russia: Putin gave Orthodox Church famed icon on 'humanitarian' grounds
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 12:59 PM
Russia says sanctions relief in prisoner swap with US not discussed
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 12:02 PM
Ukrainian UAV shot down over Bryansk Oblast - governor
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 11:29 AM
'Martyr waiting for his turn' indicted for online terrorism incitement
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 11:14 AM
Wagner advances in Bakhmut, but Ukraine stabilizes flanks - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 10:34 AM
Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:55 AM
