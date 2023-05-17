Russia sees increased threat to aircraft in border regions - UK

Russian aircraft are engaging with increased threat over Russia-Ukraine border regions, the UK Defense Ministry indicated in a Wednesday morning intelligence update.

"Over the last week, the air battle over the Russia-Ukraine border has intensified," said the UK Defense Ministry.

On May 13, Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) lost two fighter craft and two helicopters over Russia's Bryansk region. The UK Defense Ministry said that it appeared that they had been shot down.

"The increased air threat over Russia’s border region will be of exceptional concern for the VKS because it uses the area to launch air power in support of the war," said the ministry.