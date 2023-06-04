The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Angel bakery visits rabbi Edelstein's family, apologizes after haredi boycott

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 18:14

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 18:15

Angel Bakeries CEO Yaron Angel released a public apology to the Haredi public, after a Haredi boycott targeted Angel following the attendance of the company's chairman of the board of directors Omer Bar Lev at an anti-government protest in front of Edelstein's Beni Brak home on May 4.

On Sunday, Angel and former Public Security Minister Bar Lev visited the family of the late Edelstein, who died last Tuesday morning, to comfort them and to apologize in person.

Israeli rabbi injured in car crash in Hungary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 06:28 PM
Huge fire breaks out near Iran's Mashahad
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 06:21 PM
Russian governor says 'Ukrainian saboteurs' fighting in border town
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 05:10 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders in Egypt for talks on Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 04:36 PM
Turkey, Sweden to meet again in June 12 week for NATO talks -Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 04:31 PM
Palestinian indicted for moving millions to Islamic Jihad terrorists
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 03:19 PM
Russia says Ukraine shelled market area in town of Shebekino
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 01:46 PM
Teen who convinced friend to let him to rape infant relative indicted
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 12:50 PM
Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 12:11 PM
Woman indicted for Jerusalem area fire caused by burning documents
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 12:11 PM
Egypt tows away stranded oil tanker in Suez Canal
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 11:57 AM
Teen arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at Sheikh Jarrah home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 11:06 AM
11-year-old boy violently attacked in Jerusalem, two suspects arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 10:31 AM
Drone shot down in Crimea's Dzhankoi, says Moscow-installed official
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 05:44 AM
Air defense systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 04:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by