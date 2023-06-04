Angel Bakeries CEO Yaron Angel released a public apology to the Haredi public, after a Haredi boycott targeted Angel following the attendance of the company's chairman of the board of directors Omer Bar Lev at an anti-government protest in front of Edelstein's Beni Brak home on May 4.

On Sunday, Angel and former Public Security Minister Bar Lev visited the family of the late Edelstein, who died last Tuesday morning, to comfort them and to apologize in person.