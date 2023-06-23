The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin for armed mutiny - TASS

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 23:19

Russia's FSB security service has opened a criminal case against mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for calling for armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Antiterrorism Committee.

Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of "destroying" his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the developments and "necessary measures are being taken," Interfax news agency said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

US engaging with Israel on reports US citizens at risk in West Bank
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:19 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan region
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:01 PM
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 08:52 PM
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 08:52 PM
US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 07:30 PM
Off-duty pilot helps land Air Canada plane after medical emergency
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 06:39 PM
US convenes nuclear meeting with China, France, Russia and UK -State Dep
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 05:48 PM
Shin Bet arrests Israeli settler involved in West Bank riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 05:20 PM
Russia responds to fresh EU sanctions with travel bans
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 03:21 PM
Influencer Andrew Tate to stay under house arrest, court rules
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 02:14 PM
Beit Shemesh resident arrested on suspicion of threatening Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 01:05 PM
Israeli official invited to Saudi Expo event blocked from entry - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 01:00 PM
Six Palestinians arrested on suspicion of terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 10:24 AM
One killed in Zaporizhzhia shelling
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:24 AM
YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 04:09 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by