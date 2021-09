Israel conducted airstrikes in Syria, targeting points in Damascus from the direction of Beirut, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Thursday night.

Syrian air defense systems fired against the missiles, claims SANA, while media sources reported explosions were heard over Damascus.

At the same time, Israeli citizens in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and the surrounding area reported blasts over Gush Dan, Israeli media reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.