Thousands protest in Tel Aviv after police chief dismissal

Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets on Wednesday evening following Tel Aviv Police Commander Ami Eshed's announcement that he would step down from his position.

Sections of the Ayalon highway were closed in both directions, according to police.

The police also said that Tel Aviv's Kaplan St. is blocked between Leonardo Da Vinci St. and Menachem Begin St. in both directions.

N12 reported that members of Israel's Border Police were sent to the Ayalon highway to assist local police in controlling the crowds.

Protesters take to the streets in Tel Aviv on July 5, 2023 after Tel Aviv police commander Ami Eshed announced he would step down from his position citing disagreements with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

There were reports of skirmishes between police and protesters, according to Israeli media.

This is a developing story.