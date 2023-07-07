The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2023 09:27

Updated: JULY 7, 2023 09:49

Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus in the West Bank on Friday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Two additional Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

Three other Palestinians were arrested during the raid, according to Palestinian reports.

The two Palestinians killed in the clashes were identified as Hamza Maqbul and Khairy Shaheen and were reportedly involved in a shooting attack that targeted the Hashomronim neighborhood near Nablus on Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
IDF maps home of Kedumim terrorist ahead of demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures 81 - reports
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 07:52 AM
Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 06:27 AM
China hopes US will take 'concrete actions' for healthy trade relations
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 05:38 AM
Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' - Iranian media
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 04:37 AM
No democracy and no equality in Israel - Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 04:35 AM
Rights group urges Tunisia to halt expulsions of African migrants
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 03:34 AM
Man in serious condition following violent incident in Jaljulia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 01:45 AM
Zelensky says Ukraine needs concrete solutions, signal at NATO summit
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 11:44 PM
US, Canadian authorities warn about rising use of Truebot malware
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 08:34 PM
OceanGate suspends operations after Titanic tourist sub implosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 07:59 PM
Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves reach record high of nearly $39 bln
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 06:38 PM
Swedish NATO membership within reach, says NATO chief Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 05:13 PM
Woman in critical condition pulled from water on Carmel Beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 04:41 PM
