Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus in the West Bank on Friday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Two additional Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

#عاجل مصادر محلية: "اكتشاف قوات خاصة للاحتلال في نابلس واندلاع اشتباكات مسلحة مع مقاومين" pic.twitter.com/R2elaqP7v4 — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) July 7, 2023

Three other Palestinians were arrested during the raid, according to Palestinian reports.

The two Palestinians killed in the clashes were identified as Hamza Maqbul and Khairy Shaheen and were reportedly involved in a shooting attack that targeted the Hashomronim neighborhood near Nablus on Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the attack.