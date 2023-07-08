The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Kremlin: Turkey violated agreements by releasing Ukrainian fighters

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2023 20:07

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 20:09

Turkey violated agreements by releasing detained commanders of a a unit that for weeks defended a steel works in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Peskov, quoted by RIA news agency, said under the terms of a prisoner exchange the fighters were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war. Russia had not been informed of their release, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Ukraine from Turkey on Saturday and brought with him five commanders of the former garrison in Mariupol, saying he was "bringing our heroes home".

10 lightly-moderately injured, 1 seriously in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2023 02:39 PM
Russian artillery shelling kills 6 civilians in Ukraine's Lyman
By REUTERS
07/08/2023 12:30 PM
A large fire near the settlement of Selait
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2023 11:29 AM
Foreign worker stabbed in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2023 11:26 AM
Electric bike rider killed after being hit by a vehicle in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2023 07:14 AM
Safe to exit homes following suspected terror infiltration in Mevo Horon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2023 03:09 AM
Brazil building collapse leaves five dead, eight still missing
By REUTERS
07/08/2023 02:19 AM
Ukraine's counter-offensive slower than expected, but too soon to judge
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 10:36 PM
Not clear why Iran is attacking civilian ships- Pentagon official
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 10:22 PM
White House says no clear way to how to return reporter from Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 09:31 PM
Baltimore police arrest suspect in mass shooting at block party
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 07:17 PM
UK's Cleverly: Russia must not endanger Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 05:42 PM
One person killed in Lebanon shooting, security source says
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 02:46 PM
Pride flags torched in Hod Hasharon, sparking larger fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 02:26 PM
Police remove Hamas banner hung on Temple Mount - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 02:24 PM
