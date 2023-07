A 23-year-old man was found lifeless following a violent incident in Modi'in Maccabim-Reut on Friday afternoon.

According to an Israel Police report, the man was shot by his father following an altercation between the two of them, and he was found lifeless in an open area near residential buildings.

After determining that there were no signs of life, the paramedics called the time of death on the scene of the incident.