President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine's military faced difficulties on front lines in the east and south of the country, but were dominant in their campaign.

"There is heavy fighting. The occupiers are trying to stop our boys with all their strength. Very fierce attacks," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to several centers in the east where battles are raging.

"In the south, everything is difficult. But whatever the enemy does, it is Ukrainian strength that dominates."