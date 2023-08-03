The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky: Troops face difficulty at front, but Ukrainian strength dominates

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 22:07

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine's military faced difficulties on front lines in the east and south of the country, but were dominant in their campaign.

"There is heavy fighting. The occupiers are trying to stop our boys with all their strength. Very fierce attacks," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to several centers in the east where battles are raging.

"In the south, everything is difficult. But whatever the enemy does, it is Ukrainian strength that dominates."

White House says it is concerned N. Korea will send munitions to Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:18 PM
Eight people lightly injured in car crash near Petah Tikva
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/03/2023 08:10 PM
Eight-year-old drowns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 07:20 PM
Stun grenade thrown at Kfar Saba business
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 06:35 PM
China: Niger, regional countries have 'wisdom' to find resolution
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 03:44 PM
Russia's Navalny expecting 'Stalinist' sentence of 18 more years in jail
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 03:13 PM
EU says Poland's new law on Russian influence raises 'serious concerns'
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 02:01 PM
Netanyahu to visit Cyprus in September
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 01:26 PM
Ukraine weighs possibility of insuring ships going via 'grain corridor'
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 01:03 PM
Wagner Group will try to destabilize NATO's eastern flank - Polish PM
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 12:03 PM
Russia adds Norway to list of countries 'unfriendly' to its diplomats
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:32 AM
IDF soldiers injured in car accident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 10:12 AM
Iran's President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 09:58 AM
British embassy in Niger to reduce staff numbers temporarily
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 09:33 AM
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad senior official near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 09:17 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by