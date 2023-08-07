Left-wing activist Yair ("Yaya") Fink filed a police complaint on Monday after Rabbi Zvi Thau called on his followers to “wage war" against LGBTQ people who he called a "crime against humanity."

"Exactly 8 years after Shira Banki's murder, there are important and dark rabbis who have forgotten what it is to be Jewish and continue to incite against hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBTQ community,” said Fink. “When a leading rabbi in the community calls on his followers to take action, the action may be taken. The police must act a moment before the next murder.”