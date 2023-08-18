A resident of Jerusalem died on Thursday night due to wounds sustained during clashes on the Temple Mount in 2021, Palestinian media reported on Friday.

The Jerusalem resident, identified as Hamza Abu Sneineh, was buried near the Lions Gate on Friday. Abu Sneineh was hit by a rubber bullet during clashes on May 7, 2021 on the Temple Mount amid tensions surrounding the planned evacuation of a number of Arab families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Operation Guardian of the Walls erupted a few days later on May 10.