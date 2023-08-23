Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow

The Russian defense ministry said early on Wednesday that air defense systems downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow.

One of them was jammed and hit a building in central Moscow, and two more were shot down by air defense systems to the west of the Russian capital, the military said.

The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a US State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday.

It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began in February last year, the State Department spokesperson said, adding Russia could end the war anytime by withdrawing from Ukraine.