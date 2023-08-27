Israel to have partial laser defenses by next year - Rafael chair

Israel will have partial laser defenses by this time next year, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems chairman Yuval Steinitz told Army Radio on Sunday.

"One year from now - Israel will be the first country to have partial laser protection. In two years there may be complete protection - against missiles, shells, rockets, or anything else. This will protect us both in the south and in the north," said Steinitz.

In February 2022, then-prime minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel would have a laser missile interception technology within a year. Bennett's announcement was treated with some skepticism, with the defense industry sources reported as saying it would likely take closer to two or three years.