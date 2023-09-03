Moroccan senate head to make historic first visit to Israel's Knesset

President of the Moroccan House of Councillors Enaam Mayara is set to make a historic first visit to the Knesset on Thursday, the Knesset announced on Sunday.

Mayara is the first Moroccan official to make an official visit to the Knesset, and he will be welcomed in a ceremony that will feature the Moroccan flag and anthem.

The day will open with a stately reception followed by Mayara signing the official Knesset guest book before he and his delegation join Knesset Chairman Amir Ohana for a meeting. At the end of the meeting, Mayara and Ohana will make a statement to the press.

At the same time, members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which Mayara is the head of, will be joining him on his visit, and Ohana is set to meet with them as well.