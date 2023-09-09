Terrorists launch Molotov cocktail at IDF post, suspect killed

A terrorist launched Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers close to the Al-Arroub Camp earlier this evening, according to the IDF.

The soldiers launched live fire in response, where a suspect was hit.

Terrorists hurled Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers in a military post adjacent to the Al-Arroub Camp earlier this evening. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. A hit was identified. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry has claimed that a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by IDF soldiers. It is believed that the 16-year-old was the suspect shot by the IDF in the Al-Arroub camp.