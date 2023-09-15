Finance Minister Smotrich speaks with Ukrainian counterpart

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Sergey Marchenko, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Smotrich conveyed the Israeli people's empathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people. He went on to express his hope that the coming year would be more peaceful.

Smotrich additionally expressed gratitude for Marchenko's assistance in matters related to Israelis traveling to Ukraine for the upcoming Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

They also discussed the process of facilitating the Israeli travelers' return to Israel after Rosh Hashanah.