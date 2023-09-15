Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Finance Minister Smotrich speaks with Ukrainian counterpart

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 13:58

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Sergey Marchenko, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Smotrich conveyed the Israeli people's empathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people. He went on to express his hope that the coming year would be more peaceful.

Smotrich additionally expressed gratitude for Marchenko's assistance in matters related to Israelis traveling to Ukraine for the upcoming Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

They also discussed the process of facilitating the Israeli travelers' return to Israel after Rosh Hashanah.

Russia has 'neutralized' hundreds of foreign intelligence agents - Patru
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 10:52 AM
Russia jails man for 12.5 years for smuggling military gear for US - Ifa
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 10:04 AM
Histadrut Chairman says they will act if government ignores High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 04:35 AM
Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for talks
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 12:29 AM
Several Israelis arrested on their way to Uman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 12:13 AM
Woman seriously injured in shooting near Umm el-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 10:46 PM
Soldier tried for 'inappropriate' conduct after reporting rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 09:23 PM
Iran ready to implement Qatar-mediated prisoner swap deal - official
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 07:01 PM
IDF to seal off West Bank over Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 06:47 PM
Russia destroys another uncrewed Ukrainian boat in Black Sea
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 06:29 PM
Iran seizes two Panama-flagged tankers carrying 1.5 million liters of fu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 06:16 PM
Convicted sex offender Eliezer Berland refused entry to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 04:22 PM
Kyiv regains eastern village of Andriivka - deputy defense minister
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 04:14 PM
Musk to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Silicon Valley - Washington Post
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 02:52 PM
Ukraine destroys Russian air defense system near Crimea's Yevpatoriya -
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 11:02 AM