IDF strikes Hamas terrorist outpost in Gaza on Rosh Hashanah eve

Israeli security forces were attacked with smoke grenades and explosive devices, to which IDF soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 20:17

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 20:31
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 15, 2023 (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 15, 2023
(photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The IDF struck a Hamas terrorist outpost as Palestinians were rioting across Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, the military announced Friday evening.

During Palestinian riots, Israeli security forces were attacked with smoke grenades and explosive devices, to which IDF soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

At least 12 Gazans injured, Palestinian reports say

No injuries or casualties were reported among Israeli forces. Palestinian media reported that at least 12 Gazan rioters were injured during the riots.

The riots and IDF's subsequent strike on the Hamas terrorist organization came as Israelis celebrated the new Jewish New Year of 5784 on Friday evening.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Palestinians
Terrorism