IDF strikes Hamas terrorist outpost in Gaza on Rosh Hashanah eve

The IDF struck a Hamas terrorist outpost as Palestinians were rioting across Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, the military announced Friday evening.

During Palestinian riots, Israeli security forces were attacked with smoke grenades and explosive devices, to which IDF soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

At least 12 Gazans injured, Palestinian reports say

No injuries or casualties were reported among Israeli forces. Palestinian media reported that at least 12 Gazan rioters were injured during the riots.

The riots and IDF's subsequent strike on the Hamas terrorist organization came as Israelis celebrated the new Jewish New Year of 5784 on Friday evening.

This is a developing story.