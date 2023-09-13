Israeli population nearing 10 million people ahead of Jewish New Year

About 9.8 million people were living in Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah, with the country's population expected to reach 10 million people by the end of next year, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

By the end of 2048, Israel's population is expected to reach 15 million people.

Of the 9.8 million people living in Israel, 7.2 million (73%) are Jews and about 2.1 million (21%) are Arabs. Another 549,000 were from other sectors.

Olim on the 64th Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flight pose with organization’s Co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer; and Director-General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Avichai Kahana. (credit: SHACHAR AZRAN, YONIT SCHILLER)

Where did all the new people come from?

Israel's population grew by about 194,000 people this past year, marking a 2% growth. 172,000 new babies were born and about 70,000 people moved to the country, including about 66,000 new immigrants.