Violent clashes broke out between Palestinian rioters and IDF forces overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning in Nablus, Hebrew media reported that same night.

The clashes erupted after Israeli security forces entered the West Bank city to secure the entry of hundreds of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb.

In an effort to repel the Israelis, Palestinians burned tires and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at IDF personnel and bulldozers.

A Palestinian was injured

Hebrew media sources reported that the Red Crescent said that a Palestinian had suffered severe head injuries from a gas grenade.

The injured Palestinian was subsequently taken to a hospital in Nablus. Another 70 people reportedly suffered minor injuries from gas inhalation. IDF forces secure Joseph's Tomb before 1,200 worshippers arrive on July 29, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF forces located a number of improvised explosive devices nearby, ostensibly prepared for use against the Israeli security personnel.

On Monday, Walla reported that five Jews who had entered Joseph's Tomb without previously coordinating with the IDF were attacked by Palestinians who were throwing stones.

At the time, one of the Israelis was slightly injured in the incident.

Indeed, Joseph's tomb is a frequent site of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

In August, the Jerusalem Post reported that during a similar effort to safeguard the entry of Jewish worshippers to Joseph's tomb, four IDF soldiers were injured after Palestinians detonated a large explosive device.