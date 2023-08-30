Explosive device detonates near Israeli forces in Nablus - report

A large explosive device was detonated by Palestinian terrorists as Israeli forces entered Nablus to secure the entry of Jewish worshippers to Joseph's Tomb, according to Palestinian reports.

متداول.. اللحظات الأولى لتفجير العبوة الناسفة بدورية لجيش الاحتلال شرق نابلس وصراخ الجنود. pic.twitter.com/1RNXpT3k8A — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 30, 2023

Video from the scene showed a large cloud of smoke rising after the detonation. Armed clashes were reported in the area as well. At least one Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire during the clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.