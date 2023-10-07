India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday to share his support for the people of Israel suffering under the latest barrage of terror from Hamas.
Modi wrote that he was "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."
