India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday to share his support for the people of Israel suffering under the latest barrage of terror from Hamas.

Modi wrote that he was "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

UN peacekeeping force says has enhanced operations in south Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:44 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
US State Department: We will be in close contact with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:32 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Iran foreign ministry says Hamas attacks sign of 'confidence'
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:08 PM
Hezbollah terrorists attempt to breach Israel's north, IDF retaliates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 04:58 PM
Russia calls on Israel and Palestinians to cease fire
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:42 PM
198 dead in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip - Palestinian reports
By GUY ULSTER/WALLA!
10/07/2023 04:40 PM
Japan condemns rocket launches, cross-border attacks into Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:39 PM
Kuwait blames Israel for 'blatant attacks' on Palestinians
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:31 PM
'Pull back from the brink', UN Middle East envoy warns Hamas
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:29 PM
UAE calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:27 PM