US considering sending second naval aircraft carrier to Israel - report

The United States is considering sending a second naval aircraft carrier closer to Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening citing US defense officials.

On Sunday, the US announced it will move a carrier strike group closer to Israel, which includes the Ford carrier and ships that support it.

The Pentagon will also be adding fighter jets in the East Mediterranean region. Austin said the US will provide munitions to Israel and that its security assistance will begin moving on Sunday.

Turkey: US carrier strike group will commit 'serious massacres' in Gaza

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit "serious massacres" in Gaza.

"What will the aircraft carrier of the US do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats and aircraft on it will do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there," Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.

Erdogan has previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.

Erdogan has previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.

The conflict comes as Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity.

Reuters contributed to this report.