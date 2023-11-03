IDF demolishes home of Huwara attack terrorist

Israeli forces demolished the home of the Hamas terrorist who murdered Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Nablus early Thursday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

The terrorist, Khaled Harusha, shot and killed the Yaniv brothers in Huwara in February. Hallel and Yagel were 22 and 19 at the time of their murder respectively. Yagel was supposed to celebrate his 20th birthday two weeks after the attack. The brothers were from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria and were laid to rest at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery.

One Palestinian was wounded in clashes as Israeli forces operated in Nablus.

Palestinians inspect the damage after last night's raid of Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin, October 30, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Palestinians, Israeli forces clash in Jenin

Some two Palestinians were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin early Friday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli forces entered the West Bank city on Thursday night and were still operating in Jenin as of Friday morning. At least one Israeli drone strike was conducted against a target in the city, according to Palestinian reports.

During the raid in Jenin, the IDF reportedly dropped leaflets warning residents of the city to not cooperate with Hamas and other terrorists organizations.

Additionally on Friday morning, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, according to Palestinian reports.

This is a developing story