WATCH: Thousands of Gazans flee Hamas under IDF corridor

Gazan civilians were seen waving white flags as they passed through an IDF humanitarian corridor set up on Tuesday morning, in footage shared by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

In the video, dozens of white flags were waved as Palestinians passed en masse to the southern end of the Strip after Wadi Gaza, per Israeli military instructions.

The IDF allowed the passage of Gazan civilians to the southern Strip through a humanitarian corridor open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time, Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced Tuesday.

#عاجل أيها سكان غزة، انضموا الى الكثيرين الذين يتوجهون الى جنوب وادي غزة في هذه الساعة! أود أن أعلمكم أنه على الرغم من أن حماس تواصل المساس بالجهود الإنسانية الجارية لمصلحتكم وتستخدمكم كدروع بشرية، إلا أن جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي سيسمح مرة أخرى اليوم بالمرور على طريق صلاح الدين… pic.twitter.com/9hxL6e8gfn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 7, 2023

In the announcement made on X, the spokesperson added footage of Gazans evacuating through the corridor in a video he said was taken earlier on Tuesday.

"If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions," Adraee wrote. "Rest assured that Hamas leaders have already taken care of defending themselves."

This is the second day running on which the IDF has allowed for the passage of civilians southward without any reported terror incidents.

Last week, the IDF said that Hamas took advantage of a humanitarian window of opportunity that the IDF gave to the residents of Gaza and carried out attacks with mortar fire and anti-tank missiles. Advertisement

Hamas used mortars and artillery to prevent the corridor from being opened to the movement of civilians, the Israeli military said.