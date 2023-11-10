Verified social media shows dead and wounded at Gaza's Shifa hospital

Graphic video shared on social media and verified by Reuters on Friday shows a number of dead and wounded, including children in an area of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which a Gaza health ministry spokesman said had been hit by Israeli defensive airstrikes.

There was no immediate Israeli military comment on the video, which a Reuters correspondent said appeared to have been made in a covered, outdoor area near the hospital's outpatient department, where displaced people had been sleeping.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from one of the children seen in the video, a girl wearing dark trousers and a purple t-shirt, who is also seen in other footage at the entrance of the hospital.

The appearance of the hospital entrance also matched file imagery and the source has uploaded several videos from the hospital previously and was known to be there.

WHO: Gaza's Al Shifa hospital 'coming under bombardment'

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the Al Shifa hospital had been "coming under bombardment", adding that 20 hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely. A premature Palestinian baby lies in an incubator at the maternity ward of Shifa Hospital, which according to health officials is about to shut down as it runs out of fuel and power, as the conflict between Israel and the terrorist Hamas continues, in Gaza City October 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AL-MASRI)

Asked about the Gaza health ministry's allegation of an Israeli strike on the hospital courtyard, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: "I haven't got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment". Asked to elaborate, she said there was "intense violence" at the site, quoting colleagues on the ground. She did not specify who was perpetuating the violence.

Foreign reports claim that as the IDF evacuates two Gaza Strip hospitals, allowing hospital administrators to bring patients through the humanitarian corridor Friday. Hamas has, in contrast, prevented hospital workers from evacuating Shifa Hospital, according to Israeli media.