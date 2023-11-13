Israel strikes over 4,300 terror targets as Gaza operation rages

The IDF continued its offensive into the Gaza Strip on Monday, striking over 4,300 terrorist targets including some 300 tunnel shafts since it began its counter-invasion of the Strip.

As per the Israeli military, hundreds of Hamas anti-tank launchers were destroyed during operations, as well as close to 3,000 terror infrastructure which includes hundreds of boobytrapped weapon storage facilities, operational headquarters, and control-and-command centers across Gaza.

The IDF shared footage of soldiers operating in the Strip on Monday morning.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip. Footage released November 13, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

IDF in Gaza: Weapons found in children's bedroom, university

Israeli forces uncovered a weapons cache hidden in a child's bedroom in the home of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official in Gaza, the IDF said on Monday morning.

The hidden arsenal was discovered in a raid carried out by reservists from the IDF's 551st Brigade, which lost four of its fighters during fighting in Gaza. The brigade also located a tunnel shaft in a civilian area of Beit Hanun, which contained various weaponry and intelligence gathered by Gazan terrorist groups. Israeli forces are seen during Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip, November 13, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Elsewhere in the Strip, forces from the IDF's 401st Brigade uncovered Hamas terror infrastructure inside civilian centers in the al-Shati camp in northern Gaza, including inside the Abu Bakr Al Sidiq Mosque and the al-Quds University in the camp.

The forces found and confiscated dozens of weaponry and other combat equipment. In addition, Hamas intelligence including operative plans were seized.