Israel finds body of Gaza hostage near Al-Shifa hospital

The IDF announced on Thursday evening that it had found the body of Yehudit Weiss, an Israeli civilian thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

The remains of Weiss, a resident of the southern kibbutz of Be'eri, were found near a structure adjacent to the Al-Shifa Hospital which serves as a military weapons cache, the IDF said.

Her body was found by the IDF's 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion operating in Gaza as part of Operation Swords of Iron.

Weiss was battling cancer before her death at the hands of Hamas. Israeli soldiers inspect the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Today we were told that Yehudit's body has been retrieved from Gaza," her family told KAN News after the announcement.

We have battled and fought for our grandmother and mother, it's too late for us," the family said. "We just finished 30 days of mourning for our grandfather, her husband" Shmulik, who was murdered on October 7.

"But we are still calling on Israel to return all the hostages. It is not too late for them." Advertisement

This is a developing story.