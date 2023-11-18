The IDF forces operated on Friday night in Hebron as part of an extensive wave of arrests which led to the arrest of Qutaiba Omar al-Qwasma, whose brother carried out the attack on the tunnel road in Jerusalem earlier this week.

Documentation of the attack near Jerusalem was released on Friday.

In addition, a Palestinian was killed during the activity of the IDF soldiers in Tubas, according to Palestinian media.

Following incidences in the West Bank and Gaza

Hours later, five terrorists were killed in Nablus in the West Bank after an air strike on the Balata refugee camp, including the camp commander.

IDF bulldozers have since entered the Batala Camp and demolished monuments of terrorists. Police and security personnel at the scene of a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, November 16, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Earlier, about 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis city in south Gaza early on Saturday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

In the north, the IDF stated around the same time that air fighters successfully intercepted an air-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon towards an IDF drone. Advertisement

Amir Bohbot/Walla contributed to this report.