New law makes it illegal to fire evacuees, hostages, and their families

The Knesset passed legislation on Monday that would make it illegal for places of work to fire employees who have been unable to do their work because they are evacuees or families of hostages.

The law is valid for October, November, and December and can be extended for up to an extra nine months. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Details of the new legislation

The people who cannot be fired in accordance with the law are evacuees from a list of towns specified in the law; parents and other relatives of hostages and their significant others; hostages or missing persons; or are parents of children up to the age of 14 and their partners or the other parent are in service to the war.

Furthermore, the law states that for the next two years, hostages' employers must continue to deposit their regular retirement contributions that Israeli places of work are required to deposit.

The National Insurance will reimburse employers for the contributions and will make them for hostages who are independent workers.

This section can be extended for another year if necessary.