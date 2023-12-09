IDF hits Hamas hard in Khan Yunis, mosque identified as terrorist hub

Soldiers from the 12th Battalion of the IDF’s 98th Brigade, along with the air force, raided a Khan Yunis mosque being used by Hamas for military purposes, killing numerous terrorists, the IDF said on Saturday.

During the fighting, an explosive device exploded near the Israeli troops, prompting the brigade’s artillery to launch rapid strikes in the area, the IDF added. Additionally, more terrorists were reportedly eliminated by a combat helicopter after they attempted to attack IDF troops on the roof of the mosque.

The helicopter also targeted terrorists emerging from a tunnel as well as others present in the vicinity.

Ultimately, the mosque, and the infrastructure beneath it, were demolished by an Israeli aircraft, the Israeli military stated.

IDF counters terror activity in Gaza

Previously, on Friday night, fighters from the special forces Maglan unit observed three terrorists who came out of a tunnel before firing an RPG at IDF troops.

An IDF strike on a mosque in Khan Yunis being used by Hamas. December 9, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

IDF personnel responded with small-arms fire, killing the terrorists.

An Israeli UAV, at the direction of ground troops, reportedly subsequently targeted and eliminated additional terrorists in the vicinity and destroyed the entrances to several tunnel shafts.

The IDF also said that soldiers of the Duvdevan unit located a Hamas military headquarters on Saturday evening. According to the Israeli military, the structure contained Hamas fighters who were preparing an ambush. The IDF subsequently initiated an attack on the building while a combat aircraft targeted a squad of terrorists nearby.

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade have also been involved in ground operations over the previous day, the IDF said.

Givati soldiers have been working to locate and expose extensive tunnel infrastructure, destroy terror facilities, and recover Hamas’s weapons and ammunition.

On Saturday morning, the brigade directed air force and combat helicopter strikes on terror infrastructure including launching positions for anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and Hamas military hideouts.