Sgt. First Class Shay Uriel Pizem, 23, from Kibbutz Ein Hanetziv, a tank commander in the 401st Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF announced earlier on Friday that Sgt. Oz Shmuel Aradi also fell in the battle in southern Gaza. Aradi, 19, from Kibbutz Hatzur, was a soldier in the 603rd Engineering Battalion.