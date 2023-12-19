Jerusalem Post
Israel focused on release of Gaza hostages, Netanyahu tells families

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel will spare no effort in returning all of the hostages taken captive by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the hostages' families in a meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

"We are committed, I am personally committed, to releasing all hostages. I sent the Mossad chief to Europe twice to advance hostage release talks," Netanyahu said.

Refusing to commit to the success of Israeli efforts, Netanyahu added: "Will I succeed? I can give you one assurance - we are not stopping," he told the families.

