IDF asks Egypt to evacuate its forces from Rafah border area - report

The IDF had allegedly informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the Rafah border area and asked Egyptian soldiers to evacuate the area, Arab media reported.

The report also claimed that the IDF emphasized to Egypt that they would not be responsible for the safety of their forces during the attempt to control the Rafah border area. It even emphasized that the military operation in the area will continue whether Egypt agrees or rejects it.

Arab media also reported that the IDF is firing shells at an area in southern Rafah. There are also reports of tanks operating west of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

This is a developing story.