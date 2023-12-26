Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Nine soldiers wounded by gunfire at northern border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Nine soldiers were wounded by gunfire at Israel's northern border on Tuesday, Walla reported, with one in serious condition.

The rest were either moderately or lightly wounded.

In response, IAF planes attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, including attacking a building where a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile was hiding.

A rocket launched toward Dovev in the Upper Galilee was launched from near the mosque located in the village of Yaroun in southern Lebanon. In addition, in the last few hours, several launches were fired at the Yiftah area and Mount Dov.

The IDF responded with tank and artillery fire from the sources of the shooting.

