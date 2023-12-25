A number of sources have been leaking, including to the Jerusalem Post, that the IDF's slight escalation of attacks deeper against Hezbollah deeper inside Lebanon has led the terror organization to voluntarily pull back half or all of its Radwan special forces from the border with Israel.

Are these leaks for real? Is the IDF starting to achieve a strategic change in Hezbollah’s force posture that could serve as a basis for a new post-war reset that would allow Israelis to return to their northern border communities?

There are at least two other possibilities that could mean that less has been achieved than meets the eye and that the big question of what will happen with Hezbollah and the North could still be wide open.

The leak could be a political move to set the ground for avoiding or fully delaying taking major action against Hezbollah even once the “main war” with Hamas ends in mid to late January.

It is well-known that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a number of other top IDF officials wanted to strike hard against Hezbollah on October 8 when it entered the war with Hamas. It is equally well-known that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, war ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, and some other IDF officials opposed that strike, preferring to push off dealing with Hezbollah until after hopefully defeating Hamas.

Maybe portions of the group wanting to avoid or further delay a larger-scale conflagration with Hezbollah are leaking partial or temporary tactical retreats by Hezbollah to justify their position.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah have been surprised by the intensity of Israel’s fury against them after they attacked the Jewish state on October 7 and 8.

They had expected a more risk-averse, blood-averse Israeli public which they got used to over the last 17 years since the Second Lebanon War.

But Hezbollah has correctly diagnosed that Israel’s fury and focus are not eternal and that risk-averse trends are returning to society and will likely be more dominant once the main fighting with Hamas ends.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah may be betting that if he does a temporary tactical withdrawal of some units from close up to the border, then he can slowly and gradually return them over time post-war.

If the northern border goes quiet for three or six months after the main fighting ends in Gaza, will Israel really be ready to risk another major conflict simply because a few dozen Hezbollah troops move a kilometer this way or that way?

Incidentally, this suspicion appears to be the reason that the IDF itself is not commenting on the issue on the record.

However, the Post has confirmed that the IDF has noticed fewer Hezbollah forces close to the border in recent weeks.

But the military feels that discussions about whether half of Hezbollah forces have pulled back, and whether they are around the Litani River is the wrong way to judge progress and the future strategic picture.

Rather, there are objective indicators, such as: are Hezbollah forces still firing rockets or anti-tank missiles on Israel? If they are, that is unacceptable, and any such forces must be attacked and destroyed.

Likewise, the Litani River is viewed as somewhat of an overused slogan because portions of it are farther from Israel and portions get quite close.

A more relevant objective indicator is whether all anti-tank missiles are eight kilometers or more away from any relevant part of Israel’s border – once again given that the border is not straight.

Eight kilometers is the range of such weapons, so that is the relevant range they must be away from the border, whereas some threats might be allowed to be closer, and some, such as longer-range rockets, would need to be even farther away.

According to the IDF, the main approach is that each kind of weapon and force should be as out of range as possible and Israel should have maximum warning time to prepare and deflect any attack.

On top of that, the IDF knows that it will need to work hard after the main war with Gaza is over to maintain a much larger troop presence on the border with Hezbollah, but still one that will be much smaller than it currently is.

Part of this will be a long-term challenge to the country since it will require much more extended reserve duty service than in past years, something which will require creativity to not harm Israel’s economy and its social fabric, in terms of reservists with families.

After all of that, the IDF is cautiously optimistic about Hezbollah’s partial withdrawals but does not feel that it can declare any kind of victory until withdrawals to more militarily relevant lines are made and attacks are stopped.

This means that both the diplomatic and bigger war options are still on the table.