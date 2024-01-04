Jerusalem Post
Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties - US Navy

By REUTERS

A Houthi drone boat ladened with explosives detonated in the Red Sea on Thursday but was not close enough to any US Navy or commercial ships to cause any damage or casualties, a US Navy commander said, describing it as a failed attack.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Naval forces in the Middle East, told reporters that there have now been 25 attacks by the Houthis against merchant vessels transiting the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and added: "There are no signs that their irresponsible behavior is abating."

On the drone boat, Cooper said: "It came within a couple of miles of ships operating in the area – merchant ships and US Navy ships – and we all watched as it exploded."

Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
At least one dead in Iowa school shooting
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 05:25 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah retreats from Israel border by 2-3 kilometers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 02:56 PM
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Vatican moves to calm bishops over same-sex blessings approval
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as PM
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:57 PM
Russia goes ahead with plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:54 PM
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli 'extremist remarks' on displacing Gazans
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:17 PM
Unconfirmed reports of shooting in Kerman a day after blasts
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:16 PM
Two Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 11:30 AM
China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack'
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 11:19 AM
Artillery shells from restive Myanmar region hit southwest China town
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 09:15 AM