Jordanian airstrikes targeted sites near the Jordanian-Syrian border on Thursday night, according to the local news site Suwayda24.

One of the sites targeted was located in the town of Al Ghariyah, while another was located in the town of Al-Shaab, both south of As-Suwayda.

Earlier this month, Jordanian airstrikes reportedly targeted arms and narcotic smugglers in southern Syria.