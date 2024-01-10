Jerusalem Post
Canadian man arrested on suspicion of attacking Jews in Ontario

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Police in Canada arrested a 34-year-old man in the city of Vaughan, Ontario on suspicion of attacking four Jews as they left the synagogue on Saturday, according to Maariv.

According to the suspicion, the four victims were on their way home when the suspect, who was riding an electric bicycle, approached them.

The police said that the victims felt threatened by the way the suspect rode the bike near them. At one point an argument broke out between the parties, then the suspect spat on the Jews and made antisemitic comments.

