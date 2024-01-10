Jerusalem Post
Egypt president calls for 'decisive stance' to push for Gaza truce

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 10, 2024 18:29

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that providing more aid to Palestinians in Gaza requires a "decisive stance" from the international community to push for a ceasefire, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

Jordan's King Abdullah and al-Sisi stressed at the end of an Arab summit in Aqaba that pressure should be increased to end Israel's "aggression" against Gaza and protect civilians there.

In a palace statement, both leaders - who attended a three-way meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas - said they rejected any Israeli plans to separate the fate of Hamas-ruled Gaza from the West Bank, adding the two entities were the basis of a future Palestinian state.

 

 

