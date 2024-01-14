Woman wounded by anti-tank missile fire in northern Israel

An elderly woman was in serious condition after anti-tank guided missile fire was reported in a town in the Upper Galilee, Israel’s emergency medical service, MDA, stated on Sunday.

“At 12:38 p.m., a report was received in MDA Yarden Region's 101 Dispatch Centre of anti-tank guided missile fire in a village in the Upper Galilee,” the MDA spokesperson reported. “MDA Paramedics and EMTs, together with IDF Medical Teams, are providing medical treatment to an approximately 70-year-old female in serious condition, with multi-system injuries. She will be transported by helicopter to hospital.”