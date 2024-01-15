Combined attacks leave scores injured in Ra’anana

Combined ramming and stabbing attacks were reported in Ra'anana on Monday afternoon, although the motives remain unclear. Reports suggested there were separate incidents involving a car ramming into pedestrians and a stabbing in three separate locations. First, two people were slightly injured after being run over on Haroshet Street, where a 66-year-old man was also seriously stabbed.Then, eight people were injured to varying degrees, including a 70-year-old woman critically, a 34-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy in serious condition with head injuries, as a result of the ramming on Ahuza Street, the main street of the city.Three of the victims are in serious condition, seven are in moderate condition, and five are lightly injured. Four of the injured were reportedly taken to Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba.Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Eli Raymond who arrived at one of the scenes said, "We arrived at the scene with large forces and began performing an initial triage and providing medical treatment to about eight wounded people with different degrees of injury." "Following an unusual incident currently in Ra'anana, police forces are on the scene and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated," Israel Police said in a statement. "The public is asked to be vigilant and obey the police officers' instructions."Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, the mayor's office announced after the attacks.Initial media reports suggested that it could be criminal.This is a developing story.