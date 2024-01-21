EU to discuss 'consequences' for Israel rejecting Palestinian state

The European Union (EU) is considering imposing "consequences" on Israel if it continues to oppose a proposed Palestinian State under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The issue is to be discussed at a scheduled meeting of foreign minister for member states on Monday, as support for the Jewish State wavers amid a growing civilian death toll in Gaza.

Netanyahu has repeatedly fought back against the idea of a Palestinian State in Gaza, despite pressure from the EU and the United States and its President Joe Biden.

Gazan figures state that 25,000 people have died since Israel began its air and ground campaign after the October 7 atrocities carried out by Hamas. These numbers are near impossible to verify, however, as Hamas is in control of the Gaza Health Ministry.