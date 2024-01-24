Iran's President Raisi flies to Turkey for delayed Gaza talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Turkey on Wednesday for twice-delayed talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Iranian state-owned Tasnim.

Iranian President Raisi said, "This trip is at the invitation of the honorable president of Turkey to form a joint high delegation for the two countries. Also, negotiations are being held for the development of bilateral relations and economic issues" while at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport before leaving for Turkey.

Raisi also stated in the speech that "Iran and Turkey share a common position in supporting Palestine and their resistance. Efforts have been made in this regard to stop the bombing."