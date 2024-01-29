Knesset Home Committee debates expulsion of MK Cassif

The Knesset Home Committee on Monday held an unprecedented debate over whether or not to impeach Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif from the Knesset, over the latter's support of South Africa's accusation in the International Court of Justice that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Committee chairman, Likud MK Ofir Katz, convened the debate after a petition spearheaded by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer received 85 signatures, above the necessary 70 signatures, with over 10 from the opposition.

In order to proceed to a vote in the Knesset plenum, at least three-quarters of the committee members must vote in favor of Cassif's expulsion. At least 90 MKs must then support his expulsion in the plenum.

Have members been impeached?

The Knesset has never before impeached a fellow member. The closest it came was a Knesset debate over former Balad MK Dr Basel Ghattas, who preceded impeachment by resigning from the Knesset after being convicted of providing convicted Palestinian terrorists with cell phones and SIM cards. JOINT LIST MK Basel Ghattas sits at the Magistrate’s Court in Rishon Lezion prior to his conviction in March for smuggling mobile telephones to convicts in jai (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Cassif said in a statement that he felt it was his constitutional duty to support South Africa, saying "I will not give up the struggle for our existence as a moral society. That is true patriotism, not wars of revenge and calls for destruction, not unnecessary bloodshed, and not the sacrifice of civilians and soldiers in futile wars."

Forer, however, said that Cassif's actions qualified as "support armed struggle" against the State of Israel.